Midland edges Morningside in GPAC Tournament

FREMONT, Neb. – (RV) Midland University held on for a 5-4 win over Morningside College on Friday afternoon to remain in the postseason tournament winner’s bracket and move one win away from its fifth straight appearance in the GPAC Championship Game.

Kiefer Musiel pitched a gem and Tanner Bos homered for the second consecutive game for the Warriors.

“As expected this was another hard-fought game against a great Morningside team,” said head coach Chad Miller. “We had some missed opportunities with runners left on base and base running miscues, which we’ll need to address moving forward. At the end of the day, we did enough to win and that’s what matters at tournament time.”

Musiel, pitching in possibly his final home game at Moller Field, improved to 9-1 on the mound. The senior right-hander allowed three runs on just five hits over 7.0 IP while striking out eight batters.

Musiel moved into second place all-time in program history for both wins (23) and strikeouts (248) with his impressive outing.

“Kiefer gave us all he had and I was hoping to get him through the eighth inning, but he was simply fantastic today with his poise and toughness,” Miller added.

All three runs charged to Musiel came on a grand slam off the bat of Blake Rogers. Daylon Owens relieved Musiel with the bases loaded and no out in the top of the eighth and surrendered the slam to Rogers which cut Midland’s comfortable lead of 5-0 into a one-run game.

Owens was able to escape further damage and Alex Bee pitched a perfect ninth inning for his sixth save of the year.

Cole Gray plated the first Midland run with a sac fly in the third and Bee drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth frame to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

Bos’ solo homer led off the sixth and sparked a three-run Warrior inning. Colby Taylor recorded an RBI-double and Bryan Smith added a run-scoring single to cap the frame.

Midland matches its high-water mark of 20 games over .500 after the victory (38-18) while Morningside falls into the loser’s bracket at 34-21.

The Warriors will play the winner of tonight’s 7 p.m. game between Morningside and Dakota Wesleyan. The Midland Bracket site final is set for 12 p.m. on Saturday.

If Midland is defeated in the noon game, the final game of the double-elimination bracket will be played at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The winner of the Midland site advances to the GPAC Championship Game on Tuesday.

Top-seeded Concordia University is currently 2-0 in its host bracket.