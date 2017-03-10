Midland baseball sweeps St. Olaf

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – (RV) Midland University swept NCAA Division III opponent, St. Olaf College, on Thursday night. The Warriors received strong pitching performances in both games of the doubleheader and Alex Bee provided a walk-off double in the opener.

Midland won both games by counts of 1-0 playing at US Bank Stadium which is home to the Minnesota Vikings and Golden Gophers.

Torrey Escamilla (6-0) turned in a complete game shutout performance in the opener for MU. The Fremont native scattered just four hits while striking out five over 7.0 IP.

Robert Cummins led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, and pinch runner Colby Taylor came around to score the winning run on Bee’s game-winning double.

Shea Bennett received a no decision in the start of Game 2. He scattered three hits over 5.2 scoreless innings. Conlon McKenzie (1-0) earned the win with 1.1 IP of hitless work while striking out three.

The Warriors again scratched the plate for their lone run in their final at-bats. Anthony Virgen scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh after a fly out by Tanner Bos which resulted in a St. Olaf throwing error on the relay.

Midland improves to 17-5 with the sweep and St. Olaf falls to 2-2.

The Warriors return to action in Minneapolis on Saturday morning with a twinbill against (RV) Davenport University. First pitch is scheduled for 5:45 a.m.