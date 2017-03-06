Midland baseball splits with Mount Mercy

FREMONT, Neb. – Midland University and Mount Mercy split a four-game weekend series at Moller Field. The Warriors bookended the series with wins in the opener on Saturday and in Sunday evening’s finale.

Game 1 Saturday – Win, 10-2

Robert Cummins paced the offense with three hits; Anthony Virgen, Nathan Virgen and Buddy Balsino had two hits apiece

Torrey Escamilla (5-0) struck out six over 5.0 IP on the mound for the win

Game 2 Saturday – Loss, 10-4

Shea Bennett (4-1) suffered his first loss of the season

George Foster drove in a pair of Warrior runs; Cole Gray and Tanner Bos also had RBI

Game 1 Sunday – Loss, 3-1

Midland’s lone run came in the first inning on a double-play ball off the bat of A. Virgen

Daylon Owens (1-1) suffered the tough luck loss, allowing three runs (two earned) while striking out seven in a complete-game effort

Game 2 Sunday – Win, 5-2

Balsino, Bos, A. Virgen, Chris Foster and Sean Walsh each drove in runs

Kiefer Musiel (4-0) struck out a season-high 10 batters while allowing two runs on six hits over 6.0 IP

The Warriors (15-5) return to action this weekend for four games in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The neutral site games against St. Olaf College and Davenport University will be played at US Bank Stadium.