Midland baseball splits with Mount Mercy | KTIC Radio

Midland baseball splits with Mount Mercy

BY midlandathletics.com | March 6, 2017
FREMONT, Neb. – Midland University and Mount Mercy split a four-game weekend series at Moller Field. The Warriors bookended the series with wins in the opener on Saturday and in Sunday evening’s finale.

Game 1 Saturday – Win, 10-2

Game 2 Saturday – Loss, 10-4

Game 1 Sunday – Loss, 3-1

  • Midland’s lone run came in the first inning on a double-play ball off the bat of A. Virgen
  • Daylon Owens (1-1) suffered the tough luck loss, allowing three runs (two earned) while striking out seven in a complete-game effort

Game 2 Sunday – Win, 5-2

  • Balsino, Bos, A. Virgen, Chris Foster and Sean Walsh each drove in runs
  • Kiefer Musiel (4-0) struck out a season-high 10 batters while allowing two runs on six hits over 6.0 IP

The Warriors (15-5) return to action this weekend for four games in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The neutral site games against St. Olaf College and Davenport University will be played at US Bank Stadium.

