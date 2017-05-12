Midland Baseball headed South for NAIA National Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 45-team field and brackets for the 2017 NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round.

Midland University has been assigned the #4 seed in the Bartlesville, Oklahoma bracket. Host Oklahoma Wesleyan is the #1 seed at the site.

Midland will open play in the bracket against #5 Saint Ambrose University at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 15.

Complete Bartlesville Bracket:

#1 Oklahoma Wesleyan University (48-9, Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Regular Season Champion)

#2 Indiana Tech (41-12, At-Large Bid)

#3 Bryan College (37-18, At-Large Bid)

#4 Midland University (40-18, Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament Champion)

#5 Saint Ambrose University (28-23, Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Champion)

Bartlesville Bracket Schedule:

Monday, May 15

Game 1 – No. 4 Midland (Neb.) vs. No. 5 St. Ambrose (Iowa) @ 11 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 2 Indiana Tech vs. No. 3 Bryan (Tenn.) @ 3 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 1 Oklahoma Wesleyan vs. Game 1 Winner @ 7 p.m.

The complete Bartlesville and NAIA Opening Round schedules can be found, here. The complete NAIA Opening Round release can be found, here.

Midland University appeared in the GPAC Postseason Championship Game for the fifth consecutive season on Tuesday and won the 2017 title. The Warriors finished second in the regular season race.

Midland has reached the 40-win plateau for the third time in the past four years and will be appearing the NAIA Opening Round for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

The Warriors are 2-6 all-time in the NAIA Opening Round (1-2 last year).