Midland baseball downs Mount Marty

FREMONT, Neb. – Senior Dillon Cotner was stellar in his first start in nearly three years, guiding Midland University to a 9-1 victory in route to a doubleheader sweep of Mount Marty College on Tuesday night at Moller Field.

The Warriors rallied for a 6-2 win in the nightcap to complete their second conference sweep of the season.

Cotner (1-0) scattered seven hits and allowed just one run in his complete game effort. The right-hander struck out a career-high eight batters over 7.0 IP. Cotner, who is two years removed from Tommy John surgery, was making his first start since May 13, 2014.

The Warriors struck early and often in the opener, staking Cotner to a 7-0 lead after two innings.

Robert Cummins remained red hot at the plate for MU, plating the first run of the ballgame with an RBI-single in the bottom of the first frame. Chris Foster capped the inning with his second homer in as many games, launching a three-run shot to the opposite field.

A two-run double by Anthony Virgen in the second inning stretch Midland’s early lead to 7-0 which was plenty of run support for Cotner.

Justin Trevino connected on his first collegiate long ball to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning and Cummins added his second RBI of the game later in the frame.

The Lancers wasted little time getting on the board in Game 2, plating a pair of runs in the top of the first to take an early lead in search of the series split.

Buddy Balsino tied the game for Midland with a two-run single in the bottom of the second which sparked a four-run frame for the Warriors. Bryan Smith gave MU a 3-2 lead with a safety squeeze and an RBI-single by Brett Lindsey made it a 4-2 game.

A double steal by Colby Taylor and Cole Gray in the fifth resulted in the latter scampering across the plate for an insurance run and Conlon McKenzie connecting on a booming home run to left center field in the sixth.

After circle the bases, McKenzie came on to record his four save of the season on the mound to secure the sweep for MU.

Julius Raval (1-0) earned his first win of the season. He allowed two runs on nine hits over 5.0 IP while striking out four. Kiefer Musiel tossed a scoreless inning of relief for the Warriors.

Midland improves to 24-10 (6-4 GPAC) with the sweep. Mount Marty falls to 10-18 (4-6 GPAC).

The Warriors return to the diamond on Wednesday for a non-conference game against No. 5 Bellevue University. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. at Westgate Park in Omaha.