Midland announces 2017 Football Schedule

FREMONT, Neb. – Midland University has officially released its football schedule for the 2017 campaign. The Warriors will play five games at Heedum Field beginning with their home opener against North Park University on September 9th.

Offseason workouts and practices are currently underway, and the Warriors will host their annual Spring Game on April 22nd.

Midland’s 2017 season officially kicks off at Friends University as part of the third annual KCAC/GPAC Challenge. The Warriors will travel to Wichita, Kansas on September 2nd to begin the season.

Following the Warriors’ home opener against North Park, Briar Cliff University will come to Fremont the following Saturday to open conference play. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. as part of Midland’s 2017 Homecoming celebration.

Senior Day is slated for Midland’s regular season finale on November 11th against Doane University.

The Warriors posted a 7-4 (4-4 GPAC) record in 2016 under first-year head coach Jeff Jamrog. It marked Midland’s first winning season on the gridiron since 2011.

The complete 2017 schedule consists of 10 games, eight GPAC contests and four preseason ranked opponents.