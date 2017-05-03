Mid-State Conference Track Results

Held in Albion on 5-2-17:

Top 5 Boys Team Results:

1. Norfolk Catholic 107

2. Battle Creek 103

3. O’Neill 90.50

4. Pierce 72

5. Wayne 55

(GACC placed 9th with 2 points)

Boys Highlights:

GACC’s Noah Hass placed 6th in 300 hurdles and Gage Herbert took 6th in the shot put.

Top 5 Girls Team Results:

1. Battle Creek 88

2. Crofton 84.50

3. Norfolk Catholic 79.50

4. Wayne 70

5. Pierce 57.50

(GACC placed 9th with 28 points)

Girls Highlights:

GACC’s Lauren Wobken was 2nd in Triple Jump and 5th in Long Jump.

Tessa Simonsen placed 3rd in discus.

Maddie Bracht took 4th in the 110 hurdles and 3rd in the 300 hurdles.

Angela Jansen placed 6th in the Triple Jump.

Girls 4×4 team consisting of took 6th.