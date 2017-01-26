Mid-State Conference Tournament Brackets

The 2017 Mid-State Conference Basketball Tournament Brackets have been released.
Click Here to View the Brackets.
(click news/podcast tab above to hear interview with Mike Collett) The Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City added a Dallas-Fort Worth flight earlier this year and is looking...
(FORT WORTH, Texas) -- The bodycam footage from a white Fort Worth police officer's controversial arrest of a black woman who called 911 last month has been released by the wo...
(MEXICO CITY) -- Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto announced on Twitter Thursday that he canceled a scheduled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, just one day ...
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas State University Agronomy Forage Bowl Team took second place honors in the National Forage Bowl Competition held in Roanoke, Virginia from Janua...
The Clarkson/Leigh Boys and Girls Basketball Teams swept Tekamah-Herman on the road Thursday night. The Patriots won the Girls game 30-26 and the Boys game 42-35. In the...
(MINNESOTA) – Minnesota Timberwolves forward Zach LaVine announced Wednesday that he will not participate in this year’s dunk contest at All-Star Weekend.The two-t...
(WASHINGTON, D.C.) -- A new report claims President Trump told the head of the National Park Service to produce photos to support his claim that the crowd attending his inau...
(TEHRAN) -- Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, the star of best foreign language film nominee The Salesman, has announced that she will be boycotting the Oscars over...
(NEW YORK) -- In 2016, the U.S. economy added 2.2 million jobs and closed the year with an unemployment rate of 4.7 percent -- the lowest in a decade.Right now, there are over...
(NEW YORK) -- An avian flu outbreak in the U.K. is just the latest to erupt across the globe, worrying health experts about the possibility that the virus could become more wi...
NBA Wednesday's Games Sacramento 116, Cleveland 112, OT Boston 120, Houston 109 Miami 109, Brooklyn 106 Atlanta 119, Chicago 114 Golden State 113, Charlotte 103 Memphis...
PROGRAM ALERT
