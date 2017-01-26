class="single single-post postid-211352 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
Mid-State Conference Tournament Brackets | KTIC Radio

Mid-State Conference Tournament Brackets

BY Jeff Axtell | January 26, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Mid-State Conference Tournament Brackets
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: