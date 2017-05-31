Meyers Named John Olerud Award Finalist

Junior Jake Meyers is one of five finalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award, announced by the College Baseball Foundation on Wednesday.

Meyers, a left-handed pitcher and outfielder for the Huskers, helped the team to the NCAA Regionals for the third time in four years. NU will be the No. 2 seed in the Corvallis Regional this weekend.

Meyers earned first-team All-Big Ten recognition as a utility player. He has made 13 starts on the mound, 39 starts in centerfield and 12 starts as the designated hitter this season. His .302 batting average ranks fourth on the team, while his 3.09 ERA is tied for first among Husker starting pitchers.

Meyers has an 8-1 record on the mound with 52 strikeouts and nine walks in 78.2 innings this season. Offensively, he has one home run, seven doubles, 16 RBIs and 51 runs.

The award will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation later this summer.