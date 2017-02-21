McKinley named GPAC Player of the Week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports announced on Tuesday its Basketball Players of the Week for February 13-19, 2017.

Midland University’s Diamontae McKinley has been named the GPAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the first time this season.

McKinley helped spark a pair of second half comebacks for Midland last week with his three-point shooting. The senior shot 52 percent from downtown over two games while netting a career-high 27 points on senior day. McKinley set a new Warrior single-game record by converting nine three-pointers on Saturday.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native leads the GPAC in total three-pointers (105) and three-pointers per game (3.6) while ranking fifth nationally in both categories this season. McKinley’s total three-pointers made are currently tied for the program’s single-season record.

McKinley and the Warriors open play in the GPAC postseason tournament on Wednesday night in Fremont.