Omaha shutout by Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State’s pitching staff fired a three-hit shutout Wednesday afternoon, as the Omaha baseball team fell 8-0 at Eck Stadium. The Mavericks are now 1-8 (0-0 Summit League) on the season, while the Shockers improve to 7-0 (0-0 MVC).

Codi Heuer (1-0) earned the win on the mound for WSU, throwing 2.0 innings in his start and limiting the Mavericks to one hit with no walks and four strikeouts. Junior right-hander David Flattery (0-2) took the loss, allowing two runs — one earned — on three hits and three walks with two Ks.

Omaha got a double from sophomore Grant Suponchick, who went 1-for-3 with a walk, as well as singles from junior Adam Caniglia (1-for-3) and freshman Mark Ehresman (1-for-2).

Wichita State totaled 11 hits for the day, led by two apiece from Trey Vickers (2-for-4, one run, two RBI), Noah Croft (2-for-4) and Jordan Boyer (2-for-3, two RBI).

The Shockers struck early with a two-run, two-hit, one-error bottom of the first inning. Dayton Dugas singled, stole second, advanced on a passed ball and scored on a throwing error for WSU’s first run. Vickers followed two batters later with an RBI single through the right side to score Greyson Jenista.

Wichita State put up a three-spot in the third inning, helped by an RBI single through the right side by Sam Goodwin to plate Alec Bohm, as well as a two-out, two-run double to right center by Boyer to drive in Goodwin and Alex Jackson for a 5-0 lead.

The Shockers added two more runs with a pair of hits in the seventh. After Bohm drew a one-out walk, Vickers delivered an RBI triple to right to push in the first run. He scored immediately with an RBI groundout by Jackson for a 7-0 tally. WSU tacked on its last run of the day in the eighth with an RBI single through the left side from Josh DeBacker, who drove in Jacob Katzfey for a final score of 8-0.

Omaha returns to action this weekend, visiting Incarnate Word for a three-game series, March 3-5 in San Antonio, Texas. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:30 p.m.