Mavericks Suffer 3-0 Setback at ORU

TULSA, Okla. — The Omaha volleyball team suffered a setback at the hands of league leader Oral Roberts Sunday afternoon, falling 3-0 (7-25, 19-25, 17-25) at the ORU Aerobics Center. The Mavericks are now 6-14 (3-4 Summit League) on the season, while the Golden Eagles improve to 9-10 (6-1).

Leaders for Omaha

Senior Amanda Conlin made her first start since Sept. 15, finishing with a season-high-tying five kills and three blocks, both of which led Omaha. Freshman Anna Blaschko matched Conlin at the net with three more blocks alongside four kills.

Senior Sydney O’Shaughnessy had 15 assists, and sophomore Gessica Gdowski put up seven digs in her second straight match playing libero.

Leaders for Oral Roberts

Laura Milos, who ranks third nationally and leads the league in kills per set, led ORU with 13 kills. Shelby Cox had six blocks with eight kills for the day, while Megan Doran had five blocks and Morgan Blomquist had four more.

Team Stats

ORU outhit Omaha .317 to .000 and had a 9-5 blocking advantage.

Inside Set 1

Oral Roberts hit .619 as a team in the opening set and led the Mavericks the entire way. Omaha took its first timeout down 10-3, and back-to-back Golden Eagle kills later pushed ORU’s lead to 16-5 before another Maverick timeout. ORU went up 20-5 with a 6-0 run before a Conlin kill halted it, and the Golden Eagles eventually claimed the set, 25-7.

Inside Set 2

The second set included nine ties, and Omaha broke through a 14-14 lock on consecutive kills from Blaschko and fellow freshman Bella Sade. The last stall brought it to 16-16, and a 6-0 scoring spurt put ORU ahead, 21-16. Two late kills from Milos and two Cox/Blomquist blocks finished it for ORU, 25-19.

Inside Set 3

Omaha kept it close early in the third set, but ORU used a 4-0 run to build an 11-5 lead by the Mavericks’ first timeout at 11-5. After the Golden Eagles assumed a 21-9 advantage, a solo stop from Sade, two Blaschko/Conlin blocks and an ORU attack error spurred a 4-0 Maverick run and cut it to 22-14. But ORU closed the set at 25-17, capping the match in three sets.

Noting the Mavericks

-O’Shaughnessy now sits five digs away from reaching the top 10 in school history in the category.

Up Next

Omaha visits South Dakota State on Friday, Oct. 20. The match is set for 7 p.m. at The Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.