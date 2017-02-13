Mavericks Fall Twice on Day Three of UNI Dome Classic

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Omaha dropped both games on the final day of the Ramada-UNI Dome Classic on Sunday. UNO first fell to Toledo 17-5, before dropping a 4-0 decision to Northern Iowa.

The Mavericks are now 1-4 on the season. Omaha returns to action next weekend at the Stanford Nike Invitation Feb. 17-19.

Toledo 17, Omaha 5

In game one, senior outfielder Lia Mancuso went 3-for-4 at the plate with three stolen bases and two runs scored, while freshman shortstop Emily Klosterman went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBI. Senior first baseman Nicole Warren finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Senior outfielder Kelly Pattison also recorded a multi-hit performance, while freshman Vicky Kinney and Hailey Bartz each drove in a run.

Katie Cozy led Toledo with a 4-for-6 effort at the plate with two home runs and six RBI. Ashley Rausch added a 3-for-4 effort at the plate with two RBI, while Ashley Maynard went 2-for-2 with three runs scored and three RBI.

Sophomore Laura Roecker (0-1) took the loss after allowing eight runs on 10 hits and two walks in 2.0 innings of work. Senior right-hander Abbie Clanton pitched 3.0 innings of relief allowing four runs on three hits and two walks with a strikeout. Freshman Anna Albaugh pitched 2.0 innings allowing five runs on five hits and a walk with a strikeout. Heather Webb (1-0) picked up the win by pitching 4.1 innings allowing five runs on 12 hits and five walks with four strikeouts. Kailey Minarichick pitched 2.2 innings to earn her first save of the year.

Toledo took an early lead with two runs on three hits and an error in the top of the first inning for a 2-0 advantage. Omaha answered immediately in the bottom of the second, with senior outfielder Lizzie Noble leading off with a triple to center. Klosterman tied the game at 2-2 with her second home run of the year. Warren doubled to right field and scored on a Kinney RBI single to left. The Rockets, however, added two runs in the top of the second to take a 4-3 lead.

Omaha tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the third as Mancuso reached on a two-out bunt single. She then stole second and third before coming around to score as the ball got past the Toledo third baseman. UT grabbed the lead in the top of the fifth with four runs on two hits and an error.

Mancuso opened the bottom of the fifth with a single to center and moved to second on freshman Emma Dargy‘s ground out. Mancuso then swiped her third base and scored on a single from Bartz. The Rockets, though, exploded for nine runs on eight hits and an error in the seventh to take a 17-5 advantage.

Northern Iowa 4, Omaha 0

Mancuso again led Omaha at the plate with a 2-for-3 effort with a double. Dargy, Klosterman, Noble and Warren each had hits for the Mavericks. Brittney Roby led Northern Iowa at the plate going 1-for-2 with a double, a run scored and a RBI.

Roecker (0-2) took the loss throwing 6.0 innings allowing four runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Bailey Lange (2-1) picked up the win for the Bulldogs, pitching a complete game allowing six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.

The Panthers generated their first run in the bottom of the second. Sammy Bunch reached on an error and moved to second on Lange’s single. Both runners moved up a base on the second UNO error of the inning. Anna Varriano’s sacrifice allowed Bunch to score.

Omaha threatened in the third with Noble and Klosterman putting up back-to-back singles, but they were stranded as UNI got two quick outs. The Mavericks put one more runner on in the fifth when Dargy singled through the left side, but UNO was halted with a pop out and two strikeouts.

Northern Iowa added three insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to make the final score 4-0.