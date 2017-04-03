Mavericks Fall to North Dakota State

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha baseball team trailed the entire way Sunday afternoon, falling 6-1 to North Dakota State at Seymour Smith Park. The Mavericks are now 6-21 (4-5 Summit League) on the season, while the Bison improve to 11-15 (4-5).

NDSU’s Jordan Harms (1-4) went 7.0 innings in his start, limiting the Mavericks to one run on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Senior right-hander Shane Meltz (0-3) took the loss, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks over an inning of work.

Junior Ryan Cate was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while senior Sam Palensky was 1-for-3 and scored the Mavericks’ only run.

NDSU wasted no time at the plate, jumping out to a three-run lead in the top of the first inning. The Bison loaded the bases on a Drew Fearing hit-by-pitch, JT Core’s full-count walk and Ben Petersen’s single to center. Mason Pierzchalski then singled up the middle to plate Fearing and Core, and Bennett Hostetler later followed with a sacrifice fly to right to drive in Petersen for a 3-0 tally.

The Bison added two more runs in the second frame, as Petersen drew a bases-loaded 3-2 walk to score Danny Palmiscno for the first. Two batters later, Logan Busch singled to short to plate Petersen for a 5-0 lead.

NDSU scored its final run in the third. The Bison loaded the bases again with a Palmiscno single to first, a Matt Elsenpeter single to left and a Fearing walk, after which Core worked another free pass to score Palmiscno at 6-0.

Sophomore right-hander Grant Suponchick took over on the mound in the fifth and threw 4.0 innings of scoreless, hitless relief with two walks and three strikeouts.

The Mavericks got on the board in the bottom of the sixth, with Palensky singling up the middle to lead off and Cate later delivering an RBI double to left center, which cut it to 6-1.

Omaha returns to action on Wednesday, April 5, hosting Nebraska at Werner Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., and links to live stats and audio will be available on OMavs.com. Tickets are on sale now in-person, by phone or online through the Werner Park Box Office.