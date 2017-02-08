Mavericks Fall to IUPUI

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha men’s basketball team trailed the entire 40 minutes Wednesday night, falling 89-78 to IUPUI at Baxter Arena. The Mavericks are now 13-12 (6-6 Summit League), while the Jaguars improve to 11-14 (5-6).

Senior guard Marcus Tyus registered his 10th scoring effort of 20 or more points this season, totaling a team-high 20 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and a 10-of-11 effort at the free throw line.

Senior guard Tra-Deon Hollins finished with 11 points and team highs of seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Sophomore forward Mitch Hahn tallied 12 points off the bench, and junior forward Tre’Shawn Thurman added 10 more.

Redshirt freshman guard JT Gibson finished 3-for-5 from long range for nine points, and sophomore guard Zach Jackson matched him with nine more.

IUPUI was led by a game-high 25 points from Kellon Thomas, who was 5-for-7 from the field and a perfect 13-of-13 at the line. Darell Combs (18), Matt O’Leary (17) and Aaron Brennan (11) also scored in double figures.

The Jaguars outshot Omaha 50.0 percent (29-of-58) to 47.8 percent (22-of-46) and hit 13 threes for the night. They also outrebounded the Mavericks 34-26 and capitalized on 18 Omaha turnovers with 26 points off miscues.

IUPUI charged ahead 11-0 to start the game but Omaha answered with its own 6-0 run. The Mavericks managed to inch closer — 21-18 by 11:45 and 26-24 by 7:36 – and Gibson fired in his second three, to pull Omaha within one at 28-27. IUPUI then rattled off a 17-5 run from there, going up 45-32 with 2:08 left. Omaha ended the half on a 6-0 run, and a steal and a layup from Hollins cut IUPUI’s lead to 45-38 by the half.

The Mavericks trimmed the margin to five out of the gate in the second stanza, but IUPUI quickly went up by double digits again and held Omaha to 38.1 percent (8-of-21) shooting for the half. With 9:30 remaining, a Tyus layup made it 66-57, but the Jaguars responded by creating their largest lead, 74-59, on a Thomas 3-pointer at 6:03. IUPUI led by double digits the rest of the way, seizing the win with a final score of 89-78.

Omaha returns to action on Saturday, Feb. 11, visiting Fort Wayne. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT