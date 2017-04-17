Mavericks Fall in Series Finale With ORU

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha baseball team closed its weekend series with Oral Roberts Sunday afternoon, falling 7-3 at Seymour Smith Park. The Mavericks are now 7-27 (5-10 Summit League), while the league-leading Golden Eagles improve to 26-9 (14-1).

ORU starter Miguel Ausua (6-2) went 6.0 innings for the win, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts. The loss went to sophomore right-hander Grant Suponchick (0-4), who surrendered six runs (five earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

Sophomore right-hander Cal Hehnke also threw 4.0 innings of relief, limiting ORU to one run on two hits with a career-high six strikeouts.

Sophomore Parker Smejkal led Omaha at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI. Junior Adam Caniglia was also 2-for-4.

The Mavericks struck first for the first time all weekend, plating three runs on three hits and two ORU errors in the bottom of the first inning. Senior Sam Palensky led off with a single down the right field line, and Cate added a double just inside the right field line to put runners on the corners, and both came in as Smejkal singled and went to third on a two-base throwing error. Smejkal then crossed when senior Marcus Ethen reached on another errant throw by the Golden Eagles to spot Omaha a 3-0 advantage.

Oral Roberts got a run back in the top of the second, as Brent Williams reached and went to second on a fielding error, then scored on Michael Hungate’s RBI single up the middle to make it 3-1.

In the third, Nick Roark reached on a fielder’s choice and Cal Hernandez singled to left to put two runners on for Matt Whatley, who came up with a two-run double down the right field line to lock the game at 3-3.

The Golden Eagles broke past the tie in the fifth, scoring three runs on four hits. Singles by Sam Grellner and Hernandez again put two runners aboard for Whatley, who delivered his second two-run double of the game to give ORU the lead. He then scored on Williams’ two-out single through the left side, pushing it to 6-3.

ORU added its final run in the sixth when Grellner got on with a two-out walk, went to third on a Roark single and was driven in with an infield single by Hernandez to make it 7-3.

Oral Roberts was led by three hits apiece from Whatley (3-for-5, one run, four RBI) and Hernandez (3-for-5, two runs, one RBI).

Omaha returns to action on Tuesday, April 18, opening a midweek series at Air Force at 4 p.m. CT.