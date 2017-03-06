Mavericks Fall in Extra Innings to UC Santa Barbara

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Omaha softball concluded its weekend at the Red Desert Classic on Sunday with a 2-1 extra-inning loss to UC Santa Barbara. The Mavericks finish the three-day event 3-2 and currently sit at 7-11 (0-0 Summit League) on the season.

Freshman Hailey Bartz paced Omaha offensively finishing 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Freshman Emma Dargy and senior Lia Mancuso each had a single and a stolen base.

Veronika Gulvin (6-4) earned the win for UCSB, allowing one run over 8.0 innings on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Senior right-hander Abbie Clanton (2-7) took the loss, throwing 8.0 innings allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with a strikeout.

Santa Barbara got on the board in the top of the third. Jacqueline Hinojosa reached on an infield hit and moved to second on an error. Three batters later, Alyssa Diaz hit an RBI double to put UCSB ahead 1-0.

Omaha broke through in the bottom of the fifth. Dargy hit a one-out single and then stole second. Bartz hit an RBI double to right to tie the game 1-1.

Neither team mounted a scoring threat over the next two innings. In the top of the eighth, Kristen Clark led off with an infield hit and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Diaz picked up her second RBI of the day with a double to put UCSB back on top 2-1.

Junior Megan May reached on an error to open the bottom half of the frame. Bartz reached on an infield hit before the Gauchos retired the next two Mavericks. Senior Nicole Warren walked to load the bases, but Gulvin struck out the next UNO batter to end the game.

Omaha returns to action next weekend at the OU Tournament in Norman, Okla. March 10-12.