Mavericks Fall 4-3 in Extra Innings to UC Santa Barbara

Stanford, Calif. – Omaha softball concluded its weekend at the Nike Invitational on Sunday with a 4-3 extra-inning loss to UC Santa Barbara. The Mavericks finish the two-day event 2-1 and currently sit at 3-5 overall (0-0 Summit League) on the season.

Senior Lia Mancuso paced Omaha offensively finishing 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Junior Kelly Pattison was also 2-for-4 with a run scored, and freshman Hailey Bartz was 2-for-4 as well.

Veronika Gulvin (2-2) earned the win for UCSB, throwing the final 2.2 scoreless innings and limiting Omaha to two hits with a walk and three strikeouts. The loss went to senior right-hander Abby Clanton (1-3), who pitched 4.2 innings allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits.

Santa Barbara got on the board with its first opportunity in the bottom of the first inning. Kristen Clark got on with a leadoff double down the left field line and scored two batters later courtesy of an Alyssa Diaz double to center to spot UCSB a 1-0 lead.

The Gauchos doubled their lead in the bottom of the third inning. Stacy Cavazos walked and stole second two batters later, and came around to score on Jessica Johnston’s double to right center.

The Mavericks responded in the top of the fourth, with senior Nicole Warren drawing a leadoff walk and a Pattison bunt single. Following a sac bunt to move the runners up a base, Mancuso reached on an infield hit that scored Warren. Junior Megan May roped a two-out single down the left field line to score Pattison. Bartz reached on an infield single to load the bases. Then senior Lizzie Noble drew a bases loaded walk to put Omaha in front, 3-2.

UNO left runners in scoring position in the fifth and sixth inning. The Gauchos tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. Sierra Altmeyer doubled to open the inning, moved to third on a sac bunt, and came home two batters later on a bunt single.

Both teams left runners on second and third in the seventh. In the bottom of the eighth, Diaz was placed on second per extra inning rules. Altmeyer lined a double to center allowing Diaz to score and give Santa Barbara the 4-3 win.

Omaha returns to action next weekend at the Interstate 75 Challenge in Atlanta, Ga. Feb. 24-26.