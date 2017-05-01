Mavericks Drop Two at IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS – The Omaha softball team dropped a pair of Summit League games at IUPUI on Sunday afternoon, 9-1 (5 inn.) and 7-3.

The losses put the Mavericks at 13-28 (4-7 Summit League) overall. The Jaguars improved to 19-26 (9-5 Summit League).

Game One – IUPUI 9, Omaha 1 (5 innings)

IUPUI starter Nickole Finch (11-10) limited Omaha to three hits in Sunday’s opener, as the Mavericks fell 9-1 at Grand Park.

Finch picked up the complete-game victory for the Jaguars, holding UNO to one run on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Laura Roecker (8-14) took the loss, pitching 2.1 innings and allowing eight runs on eight hits.

Lizzie Noble went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Mavericks. Lia Mancuso finished 1-for-3 with a stolen base.

IUPUI totaled 10 hits for the game, led by two apiece from Mandy Dallas (2-for-2, two runs scored) and Delilah Wright (2-for-2, two RBI).

Omaha struck first in the top of the third inning. Kaitlynn Hunt worked a one-out walk and came into score on Lizzie Noble’s double to right field to put UNO in front 1-0.

IUPUI took control of the game in the bottom of the inning. The Jaguars scored nine runs on 10 hits and an error. Dallas and Wright each had two hits in the inning for IUPUI.

UNO put two on base in the top of the fifth, but Finch struck out two batters to end the game due to the run rule.

Game Two – IUPUI 7, Omaha 3

IUPUI took an early lead on four hits in the bottom of the second inning. The Jaguars put a pair of runners on base with two outs. Alyssa Matson hit an RBI later and came in to score two batters later on Roni Patterson’s two-run single as IUPUI went ahead 3-0.

Omaha pulled a run back in the third inning. Lizzie Noble tripled with one out, and then scored on Lia Mancuso’s single through the right side.

IUPUI added four runs on four hits and two errors in the fifth.

In the top of the seventh, Kylie Schwarting reached on an infield single and scored on Noble’s triple to left center. Noble then scored on a Nickole Finch wild pitch to make it 7-3, but Finch was able to get a pop out to end the game.

Abbie Clanton (5-13) started the game and allowed six runs in 4.0 innings of work. Finch (12-10) pitched her second straight complete game, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five.

Noble led the Mavericks again at the plate with a 3-for-4 effort that included two triples and an RBI. Mancuso finished the game 1-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI.