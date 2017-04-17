Mavericks Announce Field for 2017 Omaha Challenge

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha volleyball team will open its 2017 home schedule with the Omaha Challenge, Sept. 14-16 at Baxter Arena, it was announced Monday. The Mavericks will welcome Nebraska, Kansas State and Northern Iowa for the three-day tournament.

NU headlines the field after making its 35th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and a second straight Final Four trip in 2016, finishing with a record of 31-3. K-State earned its third straight NCAA Tournament berth last season and compiled a record of 21-10, while UNI achieved its second straight NCAA Tournament and was 24-10.

“The Omaha Challenge is an outstanding opportunity for us to bring high-level volleyball to the UNO campus,” Omaha head coach Rose Shires said. “Nebraska, K-State and Northern Iowa are the highest RPI programs we’ll have ever faced, and it’s a weekend that will propel our program forward.

“I’m especially appreciative that John Cook and his Nebraska team are willing to play us on our home court. We’re excited for this chance to welcome volleyball fans across the state of Nebraska to Baxter Arena for a tournament of this caliber.”

Ticket information for the Omaha Challenge and the 2017 Omaha volleyball season will be announced at a later date.