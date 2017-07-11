Mavericks Announce 2017-18 Freshman Class

OMAHA, Neb. – Omaha hockey head coach Mike Gabinet announced Tuesday that three freshmen will be added to the Mavericks’ roster for 2017-18.

Forwards Cole Pickup and Martin Sundberg and defenseman Lawson MacDonald all will join the Mavericks for the upcoming season. Sundberg is expected to redshirt due to an injury.

“I’m excited to have all three players join our program,” said Gabinet. “Their character and skills sets will allow them to contribute immediately. I’m looking forward to seeing them mesh with our veterans both on the ice and off.”

Below is the alphabetical list of the incoming freshmen by position.

FORWARD

Cole Pickup

Hometown: Victoria, British Columbia

Previous Team: Victoria (BCHL)

Height: 6-0; Weight: 196; Shoots: Left

Pickup recently completed his fourth season for Victoria in the BCHL, scoring 27 goals and 38 assists for 65 points in 53 games. He also had 70 penalty minutes. He added seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 18 playoff games. In 224 career games with his hometown team, he had 71 goals and 85 assists for 156 points along with 232 penalty minutes. He also had 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points in 43 career playoff games.

Martin Sundberg

Hometown: Linkoping, Sweden

Previous Team: Fargo (USHL)

Height: 6-4; Weight: 190; Shoots: Left

Sundberg played 51 games for Fargo of the USHL in 2016-17, earning eight goals and four assists for 12 points along with 35 penalty minutes. The previous year, his first in North America, he appeared in 43 games for Janesville of the NAHL, scoring 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points. He also had 101 penalty minutes.