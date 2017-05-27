Maryland eliminates Huskers from Big Ten Tournament

Bloomington, Ind. – The Nebraska baseball team (35-20-1) was eliminated from the Big Ten Tournament after dropping an 8-5 decision to Maryland at Bart Kaufman Field on Friday night.

Sophomore right-hander Ethan Frazier made his fourth start and seventh overall appearance of the season, and went 1.1 innings, giving up three runs, all of which were earned. Nate Fisher (1.2 innings), Jake McSteen (2.2 innings), Chad Luensmann (2.1 innings) and Luis Alvarado (1.0) each made relief appearances.

Maryland’s AJ Lee launched a three-run homer in the first inning after the Terrapins’ second batter was walked and fourth batter singled to left field. Angelo Altavilla responded with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first, his first home run of the season. Ben Miller singled and Luis Alvarado walked, but were left stranded after NU’s third strikeout of the inning.

The Terps had one hit in the top of the second, but he was left on base. Jesse Wilkening drew a leadoff walk, but the other three Husker batters in the second struck out.

Fisher retired all three Terps he faced in the top of the third, striking out a pair. Mojo Hagge had a leadoff single and Alvarado walked, but Maryland starter Tyler Blohm managed two more strikeouts and a fielder’s choice out.

Maryland added four runs off five hits in the fourth frame, and left two on base. The first five Terps reached with a leadoff walk followed by back-to-back singles, a triple and a single. Jake Schleppenbach homered to right field to cut the lead to 7-2, but Maryland got out of the inning without any other baserunners.

The Terps went 1-2-3 in the top of the fifth with three flyouts. Nebraska managed one run in the bottom of the fifth. Hagge drew a leadoff walk and Schreiber singled. Hagge scored when Alvarado grounded out to third base.

In the top of the sixth, one Terrapin reached base, but was caught stealing. Nebraska added two runs in the bottom of the sixth. After a leadoff strikeout, Schleppenbach and Raburn each singled. Each of them scored after a groundout and fielding error by Maryland.

NU retired all three Terrapin batters in the top of the seventh. Alvarado singled and Brison Cronenbold reached on a fielder’s choice, but the Huskers couldn’t score in the bottom half of the frame.

Maryland’s first two batters in the eighth were retired before an infield single. The runner was left stranded after an inning-ending strikeout. Altavilla reached base in the bottom of the eighth, but other three Huskers didn’t reach base.

In the top of the ninth, the first two Terrapin batters reached on walks and advanced on a wild pitch. One run scored to extend the lead to 8-5. In the bottom of the ninth, Schreiber grounded out before Miller singled to left field. A double play ended the inning and the game.

The Huskers are eliminated from the Big Ten Tournament. The NCAA Selection Show is set for Monday at 11 a.m. (CT) on ESPN2.