Lopers Add Post For Next Season

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball head coach Carrie Eighmey announced today that Craig native Katey Brown will transfer and play from the Lopers next season. A 6-1 forward who spent her freshman season at Missouri S & T, Brown is UNK’s sixth recruit of the year, following the signing of four high school seniors in November and the recent addition of Wayne State volleyball All-American Alyssa Frauendorfer. The Lopers had four seniors on its 2016-17 roster in point guard Alexa Hogberg and forwards Courtney Aitken, Kelsey Fitzgerald and Nieka Wheeler. Brown will be the fourth Northeast Nebraska native on the roster, following Michaela Barry (Battle Creek), Frauendorfer (Humphrey) and incoming freshman Kelsey Sanger (Crofton).

For a Miners squad that competes in the Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC), Brown averaged 6.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this past season. Appearing in 23 games with 11 starts, the Guardian Angels Central Catholic graduate shot 43 percent from the field and 71 percent from the line. “We are very pleased to welcome Katey to our program. She has great size, athleticism, and a knack for rebounding the basketball that is difficult, if not impossible to teach,” said Eighmey. “Katey brings versatility to our team as she is capable of playing multiple positions.”