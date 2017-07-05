London Joins Briar Cliff Football Staff

Briar Cliff football coach Dennis Wagner has announced that Andre London has joined his coaching staff and will work with the program’s wide receivers.

London coached wideouts and served as the assistant offensive coordinator for two years (2013-14) at Columbus East High School, in Columbus, Ohio, before serving as the wide receiver coach at St. Lawrence High School, in Chicago, Illinois, for the 2015 season.

Following an impressive football career at St. Joseph’s College, the 6-3 London has played indoor football at a high level ever since and has had several private workouts with Canadian Football League teams. His indoor stops included stints with the Erie Explosion, Green Bay Blizzard, Nebraska Danger and even the Sioux City Bandits in 2013. Most recently, he helped the Duke City Gladiators to their first-ever playoff appearance in 2017. He finished second on the team in receptions with 41 for 527 yards and a trio of touchdowns. His indoor career totals to date stand at 2,659 yards on 248 receptions with 42 touchdowns.

The 2011 St. Joseph graduate majored in sports management with an emphasis in exercise science. He helped the Pumas to two conference titles in three seasons. London is also a certified personal trainer.