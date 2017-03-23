Leonard Picks Briar Cliff

Briar Cliff women’s basketball head coach Mike Power has announced the signing of Catherine Leonard to his 2017-18 Charger recruiting class. Leonard is currently completing her senior year at Atlantic High School in Atlantic, Iowa.

Leonard is a nine-time letterwinner for the Trojans with four apiece in basketball and volleyball and one in softball. She was named the MVP of the Trojan basketball team as a freshman and earned MVP honors as a sophomore in volleyball. As a junior, Leonard was voted team captain in both basketball and volleyball and was also honorable mention all-conference in basketball and softball. Leonard was again voted team captain as a senior in both sports. She was named to the Southwest Iowa All-District Team and was first team all-conference in basketball with a team-high 11.7 points per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field. She averaged a double-double with 10.5 rebounds per game and also had a team-high 24 steals. Leonard was honorable mention all-conference in volleyball as well as a senior.

“Catherine will be a great addition to our family. She comes from a basketball family and has a great understanding of the game,” stated coach Power. “We feel like her strengths are some of our weaknesses. She averaged a double-double this year in high school and will be able to come in and help with rebounding.”

Outside of athletics, Leonard is involved in National Honor Society and Future Farmers of America. She academic all-conference in basketball and volleyball and was an academic letterwinner as a sophomore at Atlantic High School. Leonard also made the honor roll in eight semesters during her high school career.

Catherine is the daughter of David Leonard and Jennifer Leonard and is looking to major in nursing at Briar Cliff.