Lehmkuhl is GPAC Player of the Week

Lauren Lehmkuhl, a 6-0 junior forward from Wakefield, Neb., was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 30-Feb. 5.

Lehmkuhl averaged 18.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game with shooting marks of 57.1 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from the 3-point arc in a pair of victories against nationally ranked teams. Lehmkuhl posted her team-high sixth double double of the season with 14 points and a game-high 10 rebounds in last Saturday’s 82-56 wipe out of No. 9 Hastings. She also had two steals and a team-high three assists. The 14 points was Lehmkuhl’s 19th double figure scoring performance of the season, including her ninth in a row. Lehmkuhl also came up big in last Wednesday’s 83-75 victory at No. 22 Northwestern when she scored a game-high 23 points and led the Mustangs with eight rebounds. She made five of 11 3-point field goal attempts against the Red Raiders.

Lehmkuhl has been the Mustangs’ leading rebounder in each of their last six games and in eight of their last nine contests. She has five double figure rebounding performances in the last nine games and has averaged 9.4 rebounds per game during that stretch to raise her season’s average to a team-high 7.3 caroms per game. Lehmkuhl has led the Mustangs in rebounding in 15 of their 26 contests. She is the Mustangs’ third leading scorer with an average of 13.2 points per game.

Morningside will take a 20-6 record into a 6 p.m. game against Dordt College on Wednesday in Sioux Center, Iowa.