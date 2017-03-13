Lefler Picks BC

Briar Cliff men’s track and field head coach Nate Treinen has announced the addition of A.J. Lefler to his 2017-18 Charger recruiting class. Lefler, a native of Lawton, Iowa, is currently completing his senior year at Lawton-Bronson High School.

Lefler is a 14-time letterwinner for the Eagles with four in track, four in baseball, three in cross country and three in basketball. As a junior, Lefler was a state champion and helped set new school records in both the 4×100 and 4×200 meter relays. He also qualified for state in both the 200 meters and 4×400 meter relay. Lefler was a district champion in the 200 meters, 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400 meter relays. He was named first team all-conference in cross country and second team all-conference in basketball this season. He also garnered second team all-conference honors in baseball and honorable mention honors in basketball as a junior.

Outside of athletics, Lefler volunteers with the Goodwill Shoe and Mitten Drive and the Special Olympics. He is a four-time member of the honor roll.

A.J. is the brother of Austin (basketball) and the son of Mick and Amy Lefler. He plans to major in education at Briar Cliff.