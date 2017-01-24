Lefler goes over 1,000 career points in Briar Cliff’s win over Grace

Austin Lefler became the 42nd member of the 1,000 point club at Briar Cliff men’s basketball program history after coming into the game against Grace needing nine points and pouring in 16 points against the Royals to give him 1,007 for his Charger career. BC defeated Grace 108-98 in the win to improve to 17-6 overall on the season, while the Royals dropped to 11-10 on the year.

Erich Erdman fueled the Charger offense for the second-straight game, following his 41-point performance against Northwestern with a 32-point showing against Grace. Briar Cliff led in the game by as many as 22 points but Grace chipped away at the lead in the second half before the Chargers posted the 10 point win. BC buried 12 triples in the game and shot a sizzling 57.1 percent from the field with 44 points in the paint, 17 points off turnovers and 10 fast break points. The Chargers also held a +6 rebounding margin (37-31) and lost the turnover battle 17-14.

Nine Chargers scored in the game, led by Erdman’s 32 points. Erdman was a perfect 11-11 from the charity stripe to go with a team-high seven assists as well. Four other players scored in double-digits for the Cliff with Lefler scoring 16, Jay Wolfe added 15, Bryan Forbes posted a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds and Jackson Lamb threw in 12 points off the bench.

D.J. Hanes led the Royals in scoring with 31 points, trailed by Calisto Nyambura with 18, Andrue Aquilera with 17 and Jarrod Sheffield with 12. Nyambura paced Grace in rebounds with eight.

Briar Cliff has a quick turnaround, traveling to Yankton, South Dakota on Wednesday night for an 8 p.m. tipoff against Mount Marty.