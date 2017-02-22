Late Trey Leads Providence Over Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. — Kyron Cartwright’s three-pointer with 2.4 seconds left proved to be the difference as Providence picked up a 68-66 win at No. 23 Creighton on Wednesday night before 17,382 fans at CenturyLink Center Omaha.

Cartwright’s heroics capped a game-ending 6-0 run by the Friars and was the only lead in the final 16 minutes of the game for Providence (17-11, 7-8 BIG EAST). Creighton’s Khyri Thomas had a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer bounce off the back iron as the Friars won in Omaha for the third straight season.

Creighton (22-6, 9-6 BIG EAST) led by as much as 13 points in the game (39-26) before PC scored the final six points of the first half and the first eight points of the second stanza.

The Bluejays were led by 18 points from Marcus Foster while Justin Patton added 17 points and six rebounds. Thomas added 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds for CU. The Bluejays shot 43.9 percent for the game, including 6-of-16 from three-point range.

PC was paced by double-doubles from both Cartwright (13 points, 10 assists) and Rodney Bullock (10 points, 12 rebounds). The Friars shot 43.8 percent overall but made 12-of-24 three-point tries. The Friars also won the rebound battle 36-34 and had 19 assists against just 12 turnovers.

Creighton returns to action on Saturday when it visits No. 2 Villanova in a 2 pm game