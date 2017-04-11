Late Rally Lifts Creighton Over South Dakota State

OMAHA, Neb . — Bryce Only had a career-high four hits, including a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th inning, as Creighton Baseball picked up its third straight win with a 6-5 victory over visiting South Dakota State on Tuesday night at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.

The score and extra innings were a replica of Creighton’s (11-16) walk-off win over the Jackrabbits on April 13, 2016, also at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.

The comeback victory by CU was made possible after the Bluejays became the first team in 20 innings this year to score against South Dakota State (14-14) star closer Chris Halbur, using a two-out rally in the ninth frame to even the score. With two out and no one on, Riley Landuyt single to left and pinch runner Ben Reznicek advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Reznicek then scored on a double to right by Will Robertson to knot the score at 5-5.