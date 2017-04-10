Late Rally Carries Mavericks to Series Win

VERMILLION, S.D. – The Omaha softball team defeated South Dakota 2-1 on Sunday afternoon for a series-clinching victory at Nygaard Field. With the win, UNO is now 11-24 (2-4 Summit League) overall, while Coyotes drop to 13-24 (4-5 Summit League).

Sophomore right-hander Laura Roecker (6-12) picked up the win, throwing a complete game and limiting the Coyotes to one run on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts. The loss went to South Dakota (4-8) starter Rachel Cue, who gave up two runs on seven hits and two walks through 7.0 innings.

Senior Lia Mancuso went 2-for-4 with a triple, a stolen base and an RBI to lead the Mavericks at the plate. Seniors Lizzie Noble and Nicole Warren each had doubles.

Taylor Steinfeldt went 2-for-3 at the plate for South Dakota, while Jessica Rogers had an RBI.

South Dakota scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth. Rogers’ one-out sacrifice fly allowed Emily Winckler to score for a 1-0 Coyote lead.

Omaha tied the game in the top of the sixth on three hits. Mancuso led off the inning with a single to center and then stole second base with two outs. Warren drove in Mancuso with a double to left field to tie the game 1-1.

The Mavericks took the lead in the top of the seventh on a pair of hits. Noble got things started for UNO with a one-out double to right center field. Then Mancuso drove in Noble with a triple to center field and put Omaha in front 2-1.

Roecker was able to pitch around a seventh inning baserunner to give UNO the 2-1 victory.

Omaha returns to action on Wednesday, April 19, visiting Missouri. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia, Mo.