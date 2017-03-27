Lancers Sweep Chargers

The Briar Cliff baseball team hosted Mount Marty in a GPAC doubleheader Sunday afternoon with the Lancers taking both games from the Chargers by final scores of 13-2 and 4-3. The losses dropped the Cliff to 8-18 overall and 1-3 in conference play, while Mount Marty improved to 8-12 overall and 2-0 in the league.

Both teams scored one run in the first inning of game one before Mount Marty scored two in the second, five in the third and two apiece in the fourth and fifth innings to lead 12-1 after five innings of play. Both teams scored once in the seventh inning for the 13-2 final in favor of the Lancers. Mount Marty outhit the Cliff 12-5 in the game and the Chargers had two errors with the Lancers committing no miscues.

Peyton Griesert, Carter Ludwig, Brogan Secrist, Brady Harpenau and Ryan Welsh all had one hit for BC in the game. Secrist and Welsh both notched one RBI and Griesert and Secrist scored one run apiece. Briar Cliff started Arik Ward on the mound with Tyler Williams, Alex Erwin, Jon Muller and Alex Lamberson all seeing time for the Charger pitching staff. Lamberson led the team in strikeouts with two, followed by Ward and Williams with one apiece.

Game two saw Mount Marty take a 4-0 lead into the seventh inning before the Cliff cut the deficit to 4-1 when J.P. Martin singled up the middle to score Welsh. In the eighth inning, the Chargers pulled within one run at 4-3 with one swing of the bat on a two-run homer by Secrist to score himself and Ludwig. However, BC was unable to sustain the rally with a scoreless ninth inning to fall 4-3.

The Chargers outhit the Lancers in the game 9-8 but had one error with Mount Marty having zero. Harpenau and Logan Adam led the Cliff at the dish with two hits apiece, trailed by Ludwig, Jacob Hom, Secrist, Welsh and Martin with one hit each. Secrist notched two RBI and Martin had one, while Ludwig, Secrist and Welsh all scored one run. Matt Wesselmann pitched a complete game in the loss, striking out five batters and giving up eight hits and four runs in 9.0 innings of work.

Briar Cliff will be on the road on Tuesday afternoon, clashing with Morningside in a GPAC doubleheader. Game one between the Chargers and Mustangs is set for 3 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City.