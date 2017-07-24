Lady Warriors release 2017-18 hockey schedule

FREMONT, Neb. – First-year head coach Jason White has announced the 2017-18 Midland University women’s hockey schedule.

The Lady Warriors’ full slate consists of 33 games, four exhibitions and 19 total home contests at Sidner Ice Arena.

Midland opens its new campaign with a pair of home exhibitions games against the Omaha Lady Lancers on September 22-23.

Following a two-game series at Davenport University on September 29-30, the Warriors return home to open a six-game home stand. Midland will host McKendree University, Nebraska and Minot State during that stretch.

The Warriors will travel to Arizona on November 16-19 to play a pair of games each at Grand Canyon University and Arizona State.

Midland’s final regular season home games are set for February 10-11 against the University of Wisconsin. Midland will honor is inaugural senior class during that series.

MU’s roster will consist of five seniors from the program’s inaugural 2014-15 season along with the return of Isabelle Uhl-Chmiel. The junior was named to the 2017 WWCHL All-Conference Second Team last year.

The Warriors finished the 2016-17 season with a record of 9-20-1, recording the most wins in program history. Midland has qualified for the WWCHL postseason in each of the last two seasons.