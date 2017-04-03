class="post-template-default single single-post postid-226480 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Lacy Earns BIG EAST Pitcher of the Week Honor | KTIC Radio

Lacy Earns BIG EAST Pitcher of the Week Honor

BY gocreighton.com | April 3, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Lacy Earns BIG EAST Pitcher of the Week Honor

New York, N.Y. — Creighton junior Rollie Lacy nabbed BIG EAST Pitcher of the Week for the fourth time in his career on Monday, April 3. It is Lacy’s first honor this season.

Lacy pitched 7.2 innings in the series opening win against Winthrop on March 31, allowing just one run with seven strikeouts. Lacy needed just 105 as he struck out seven and did not walk a batter to lead Creighton to the 7-1 win over the Eagles.

The Bluejays and Lacy return to the diamond on Tuesday, April 4 as Creighton battles arch rival Nebraska at 6:35 pm in Lincoln.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: