Lacy Earns BIG EAST Pitcher of the Week Honor

New York, N.Y. — Creighton junior Rollie Lacy nabbed BIG EAST Pitcher of the Week for the fourth time in his career on Monday, April 3. It is Lacy’s first honor this season.

Lacy pitched 7.2 innings in the series opening win against Winthrop on March 31, allowing just one run with seven strikeouts. Lacy needed just 105 as he struck out seven and did not walk a batter to lead Creighton to the 7-1 win over the Eagles.

The Bluejays and Lacy return to the diamond on Tuesday, April 4 as Creighton battles arch rival Nebraska at 6:35 pm in Lincoln.