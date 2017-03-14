Koch earns GPAC Player of the Week honor

Rachel Koch, a senior outfielder-shortstop from Denison, Iowa, is the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Softball Player of the Week for March 6-12.

Koch had nine hits in 18 at-bats for a .500 batting average to help lead the Mustangs to four victories in their five contests. She slugged three doubles and had eight RBIs.

She went five-for-seven with two doubles and five RBIs to lead the Mustangs to a sweep over a Science & Arts of Oklahoma team that received votes in the NAIA Softball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll.

Koch is batting .397 for a Morningside team that has a 15-4 record and is ranked ninth in the nation. She leads the Mustangs with six doubles and is third on the team with 16 RBIs.