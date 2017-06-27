Kielsmeier appointed Division II/III At-Large Director on WBCA Board

The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association office in Atlanta, Georgia announced Tuesday that Wayne State College head women’s basketball coach Chris Kielsmeier has been appointed the NCAA Division II/III at-large director on the WBCA Board of Directors Executive Committee.

Kielsmeier, who is entering his third year on the WBCA Board of Directors, will be one of just seven members on the WBCA Executive Committee and is the lone representative for NCAA Division II/III, NAIA and Junior Colleges. He is one of 24 voting members on the Board of Directors and has been an active member of WBCA during his 17 seasons as a collegiate head coach (nine years at Wayne State College and eight at Howard Payne in Texas).

“It’s a great honor to be asked to serve and represent my peers on the WBCA Board of Directors Executive Committee,” said Kielsmeier. “The WBCA is a tremendous organization that works hard to help coaches and to make the game better for all.”

Founded in 1981, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women’s and girl’s basketball at all levels of competition. The WBCA offers educational resources that coaches need to help make themselves better leaders, teachers and mentors to their players; provides opportunities for coaches to connect with peers in the profession. It also serves as the unifying voice of a diverse community of coaches to those organizations that control the game and celebrates those coaches, players and other individuals who excel each year and contribute to the advancement of the sport.