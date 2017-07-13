“Kids’ Day at Kinnick” Set for Aug. 12

hIOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa football team hosts its annual “Kids’ Day at Kinnick” presented by the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Gates to Kinnick Stadium will open at 11 a.m., with the team’s practice scheduled to begin at noon. Team members will sign autographs at approximately 11:30 a.m., along the front of the west and south stands. Autographs will be limited to youth only. Free schedule posters, cards, magnets, key tags, and rosters will be available for all fans inside all open gates. Fans are discouraged from bringing additional items to be autographed.

Prior to the action on the field, activities will be held in the Krause Family Plaza, which opens to the public at 9 a.m. Hawkeye Fans are invited to visit the Kids Zone for inflatable games, face painting, temporary tattoos, other prizes, and a chance to meet Herky the Hawk. The Iowa mascot will be available for photos from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Other kid-friendly activities will be provided by University of Iowa Children’s Hospital, Alliant Energy, Iowa Corn, Blue Bunny, Delta Dental of Iowa, and Grizzly Cooler. Families can also learn more about joining the Junior Hawk Club and the benefits provided to those in the club. Junior Hawk Club members will also have access to a press box tour.

Free parking will be available on hard surface lots, while normal ramp fees will be charged. Concession stands will be open, with items being sold at half price.

Fans attending “Kids Day at Kinnick” should enter the stadium at Gates A (south end zone) and E (west side). Regular season game-day search procedures will be in place and fans will be allowed to sit in the south and west stands.

Fans should note that there will be no access to the playing surface of Kinnick. Fans are also reminded that the annual “Kids Day at Kinnick” activity is designed primarily for the enjoyment of younger fans. Therefore, possession of an open container of beer or wine or consumption of hard liquor on University property, including parking lots, is prohibited by law.

Iowa opens its 2017 season Saturday, Sept. 2, hosting Wyoming (11 a.m., BTN). Additional home games include North Texas (Sept. 16, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2), Penn State (Sept. 23, TBA), Illinois (Oct. 7, Homecoming, 11 a.m.), Minnesota (Oct. 28, TBA), Ohio State (Nov. 4, TBA); and Purdue (Nov. 18, TBA).

Single-game tickets are available for five of the seven home contests. Questions concerning the purchase of 2017 football tickets, including general public, UI faculty/staff and UI student seasons tickets by current UI students, along with three-game mini-packs, should be directed to the UI Athletics Ticket Office. The office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office telephone number is 1-800-IA-HAWKS. Information is also available at hawkeyesports.com/tickets.

FRYfest will also be held the weekend of the opening home game. For more information about the 2017 FRYfest, visit FRYfest.com, or call the Iowa City/Coralville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau at 1-800-283-6592.