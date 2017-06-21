Keyshawn Johnson Jr No Longer With The Huskers

True freshman wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. will not be a part of the Husker football program this fall. Johnson Jr. will be taking a leave of absence from the team right now, but the door is open for his return next January assuming he has taken care of a few requirements prior to that time. Keyshawn Johnson Sr. released a statement on Tuesday night, announcing that he was heavily involved with the decision along with head coach Mike Riley and fully supportive of this move and the Nebraska football program.

Johnson Jr., who was rated as a four-star prospect out of Calabasas, Calif., was a big part of Nebraska’s 2017 recruiting class. He enrolled in school early but had been slowed in the spring due to issues involving an appendicitis. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder did however play in the spring game. Earlier this summer, Johnson was cited for possession of marijuana less than one ounce and drug paraphernalia in his dorm room. Johnson Sr. confirmed that his son is already back in Los Angeles and will be working out and most likely will take some classes online or will attend a junior college this fall.