Kemper Signs with CCC Volleyball

The Central Community College volleyball team is pleased to announce the signing of Taylor Kemper of Genoa.

Kemper is a 5-10 hitter with Twin River High School. During her senior season, she earned Class C-2 Honorable Mention honors after recording 202 kills, 296 digs and 38 blocks. Kemper also played basketball for the Titans.

“We are excited for Taylor to join our program,” said CCC head coach Mary Young.Â “Taylor will give us great depth at the hitting position and she will really grow as a player in the course of the next two years.”

According to Twin River head coach Julie Strain, Kemper began serving as the student manager for the team when she was in seventh grade and always surrounded herself with volleyball to gain knowledge about the game. Strain believes that Kemper has the appropriate work ethic to be successful at the college level.

“Taylor will work very hard to be a key player on the CCC volleyball team this fall,” said Strain. “She is very coachable and works at making herself a better player and person.”

Kemper plans to major in athletic training. She is the daughter of Jared and Christy Kemper of Genoa.