Kearney Stays Alive At Regional Tournament

Kearney stayed alive with a 6-5 victory over Johnston, Iowa on Thursday at the Little League Midwest Regional tournament in Indianapolis. Kearney scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning after Iowa had rallied for five runs in the top of that inning. Brooks Paul had the game winning hit that scored Brayden Anderson from 3rd base.

Anderson had a huge day as he struck out 14 in 5 2/3 innings of work. He gave up four runs on five hits and had a shutout going heading into the final inning. At the plate, Anderson homered and had a huge Rbi double in the sixth. Kearney moves on and will play at 10am on Friday morning and against Web City, Missouri who beat Kearney earlier in the tournament. The winner will play for the Regional title on Saturday.