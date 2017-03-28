Kasperbauer is GPAC Player of the Week

Andrew Kasperbauer, a sophomore outfielder from Sioux City, is the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Baseball Player of the Week for March 20-26.

Kasperbauer collected six hits in 11 at-bats for a .545 batting average with three doubles and two RBIs to help lead the Mustangs to a 3-0 week and extend their winning streak to seven games. He went two-for-four with a pair of doubles in a 6-1 victory against York College. Kasperbauer went four-for-seven with a double and two RBIs to help lead the Mustangs to a sweep of Hastings College with 13-6 and 10-7 triumphs in last Sunday’s GPAC opener.