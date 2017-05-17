Kasongo Leaving Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State redshirt junior Ray Kasongo will be transferring from Iowa State, head coach Steve Prohm announced Tuesday.

“We appreciate Ray’s contributions to the program over the last year. I recently had a conversation with Ray and we agreed that it would be in his best interest to transfer to another program,” Prohm said. “My staff and I will continue to support him in any way possible and wish him the best in the future.”

Kasongo, a native of Toronto, Canada, sat out the 2016-17 season after transferring to Iowa State from Tennessee.