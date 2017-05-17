class="post-template-default single single-post postid-236636 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Kasongo Leaving Iowa State | KTIC Radio

Kasongo Leaving Iowa State

BY cyclones.com | May 17, 2017
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State redshirt junior Ray KasongoClick here to hear it will be transferring from Iowa State, head coach Steve ProhmClick here to hear it announced Tuesday.

“We appreciate Ray’s contributions to the program over the last year. I recently had a conversation with Ray and we agreed that it would be in his best interest to transfer to another program,” Prohm said. “My staff and I will continue to support him in any way possible and wish him the best in the future.”

Kasongo, a native of Toronto, Canada, sat out the 2016-17 season after transferring to Iowa State from Tennessee.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
