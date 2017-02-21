Kansas Sinks Mavericks

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Omaha baseball team played its fifth game in five days Tuesday afternoon, falling 11-1 to Kansas at Hoglund Ballpark. The Mavericks are now 1-4 (0-0 Summit League) on the season, while the Jayhawks improve to 2-2 (0-0 Big 12).

Blake Weiman (1-0) earned the win in relief, throwing 3.0 shutout innings and limiting the Mavericks to two hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Junior right-hander David Flattery (0-1) was tagged with the loss, allowing five runs — three earned — on six hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts over his 2.0-inning start.

Juniors Adam Caniglia and Cole Patterson each had a pair of hits for the day, with Patterson finishing 2-for-3 with a walk and Caniglia going 2-for-5 with a double. Junior Parker Smejkal was 1-for-2 and scored Omaha’s only run.

Kansas, which pounded out 15 hits, was led by multi-hit efforts from David Kyriacou (3-for-5, two RBI), Matt McLaughlin (2-for-4, three runs, three RBI), Devin Foyle (2-for-3, one run, two RBI), Kaimana Souza-Paaluh (2-for-2, two runs) and James Cosentino (2-for-4, two runs, one RBI).

KU built an early 5-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, posting five runs on five hits while capitalizing on an error and a walk. The Jayhawks loaded the bases with no outs on a full-count walk by Jaxx Groshans and consecutive singles by Cosentino and Souza-Paaluh. Two batters later, McLaughlin reached on a fielding error, which allowed Groshans to score, and Kyriacou followed with a two-run single through the right side that plated Cosentino and Souza-Paaluh. Brett Vosik later pushed in McLaughlin with an RBI single to short, and Foyle drove in Rudy Karre with an RBI single to right center for a 5-0 advantage.

The Mavericks made their first noise in the fourth, as Smejkal led off the inning and was hit by a pitch. He advanced to third by way of a Patterson single up the middle, and after Weiman struck out back-to-back hitters, sophomore Nate Mallott delivered an RBI single up the middle to score Smejkal for a 5-1 tally.

In the fifth, a two-run, four-hit frame extended KU’s lead again. Souza-Paaluh led off with a double down the left field line, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a McLaughlin single to left. Kyriacou then singled to right to put runners on the corners before Mateo Zunica singled to the same spot, scoring McLaughlin to make it 7-1.

Kansas added another run in the sixth to go up 8-1. Foyle drew a four-pitch leadoff walk, stole second and came across on an RBI single by Cosentino.

In the seventh, the Jayhawks tallied another run with two outs when Foyle worked a full-count, bases-loaded walk to score McLaughlin. KU tacked on two more runs in the eighth courtesy of a McLaughlin double down the right field line that drove in Cosentino and a wild pitch that allowed MJ Farthing to come across for a final score of 11-1.

Omaha returns to action this weekend, visiting No. 6 Louisville for a three-game series. First pitch on Friday, Feb. 24 is set for 2 p.m. CT at Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville, Ky.