Jones Signs with Briar Cliff

Briar Cliff women’s basketball head coach Mike Power announced the addition of Cassandra Jones to his 2017-18 Charger recruiting class. Jones, a native of Waukee, Iowa, is currently completing her senior year at Van Meter High School.

Jones, a 5-11 guard, is a five-time letterwinner for the Bulldogs with four letters in basketball and one in cross country. Last season, Jones averaged 9.2 ppg and went 44.6 percent from the field, 43.2 percent from downtown and 85.7 percent at the charity stripe, while also leading her team in assists (74), steals (47) and blocks (21). Jones was the co-captain of her team during both her junior and season seasons and was named First Team All-Conference, IGCA All-District and IBCA All-Region each of the last two seasons. She was also a Second Team All-Conference selection as a sophomore.

“We are really excited about the addition in our backcourt with CJ. Not too often do you get a guard of her size at this level,” remarked Coach Power. “She is a combo guard who can shoot it extremely well. We need to add some depth at that position and we feel CJ can come in here and compete for some minutes right away. We are very excited she is a Charger.”

Outside of athletics, Jones is a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Leadership Team, Prom Committee and Cadet Teaching/Tutoring. She holds a 3.997 GPA and is on the Academic Honor Roll.

Cassandra is the daughter of Allen and Jennifer Jones and plans to major in accounting.