Johnson Signs With Briar Cliff Basketball Program

Jamaris Johnson, a 6-6 forward from St. Paul, Minn., has signed a letter of intent to join the Briar Cliff men’s basketball program in the fall.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jamaris to the Briar Cliff basketball program,” said BC Head Coach Mark Svagera. “He is a versatile player who’s athleticism will allow him to be a multi-positional player for us. He’s coming to BC from a successful high school program, and will be a great fit here.”

Johnson was a two-time varsity letterwinner and a two-time all-conference performer for the Crusaders of St. Croix Lutheran High School. As a senior, he averaged 14.0 ppg and 7.1 rpg as he shot 58-percent from the floor. Johnson earned honorable mention accolades as a junior after helping the Crusaders to a state double “A” third place finish. As a freshman, he garnered defensive player of the year honors.

The son of Stacey Johnson and Mica Dillard was an A and B honor member and plans to major in physical therapy at Briar Cliff.