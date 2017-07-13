Jewell Named to Nagurski Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell has been named to the 2017 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List. The announcement was made Thursday by the Charlotte Touchdown Club and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player by the Charlotte Touchdown Club and FWAA. This year’s list includes 103 individuals from 10 division I FBS conferences.

Jewell (6-foot-2, 236-pounds), a native of Decorah, Iowa, started all 13 games at middle linebacker, leading the team with 124 tackles, which was second in the Big Ten. Jewell was one of five finalists for the 2016 Butkus Award and a 2015 and 2016 team captain. He was named Iowa’s Most Valuable Player on defense and was named second team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press and Big Ten coaches and media. Jewell was also named to the 2017 Bednarik Watch List on July 10.

The FWAA will announce a Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week throughout the season and, in conjunction with the Charlotte Touchdown Club, announce five finalists for the 2017 Bronko Nagurski Trophy on Nov. 16. The winner will be announced Dec. 4 at the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Banquet inside the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.