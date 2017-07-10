Jewell Named to Bednarik Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell has been named to the 2017 Bednarik Award Trophy Watch List. The announcement was made Monday by the Maxwell Football Club.

The Bednarik Award, presented annually by the Maxwell Football Club, is given to the nation’s top college defensive player. Former Iowa defensive back Desmond King was a semifinalist for the award in 2016.

Jewell (6-foot-2, 236-pounds), a native of Decorah, Iowa, started all 13 games at middle linebacker, leading the team with 124 tackles, which was second in the Big Ten. Jewell was one of five finalists for the 2016 Butkus Award and a 2015 and 2016 team captain. He was named Iowa’s Most Valuable Player on defense and second team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press and Big Ten coaches and media.

The Bednarik award has been presented to the Nation’s top defensive player since 1995, and was named after Chuck Bednarik, a former standout and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame since 1969.

The award, in conjunction with the NCFAA, will announce semifinalists on Oct. 30, while finalists for each award will be revealed Nov. 20. Winners will be announced Dec. 7 as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show.