Jewell Named to B1G’s Preseason Honors List

University of Iowa senior linebackerhas been named to the seventh annual Big Ten Conference football preseason honors list. The announcement was made by the league office Monday in conjunction with the start of Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.

Ten members were selected by a media panel, with five representatives from the East and West divisions.

Jewell (6-foot-2, 236-pounds), a native of Decorah, Iowa, started all 13 games at middle linebacker in 2016, leading the team with 124 tackles, which was second in the Big Ten. Jewell was a team captain in each of the past two seasons and was named Iowa’s Most Valuable Player on defense in 2016. Jewell was named to five preseason award watch lists, including the Lott IMPACT Trophy, Bednarik Award, Butkus Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, and Wuerffel Trophy. In addition, Jewell was named preseason first team All-America and first team All-Big Ten by Athlon Sports and College Sports Madness.

The 2017 Big Ten Media Days run July 24-25 inside the McCormick Place. Jewell will be joined by senior teammates WR Matt VandeBerg and OL Sean Welsh at the event.

Former Hawkeyes C.J. Beathard and Desmond King represented Iowa in 2016 with Drew Ott getting the nod in 2015, and Brandon Scherff named to the list in 2014. Beathard, King, and Scherff were selected in the subsequent NFL Draft.

Justin Jackson (Northwestern, RB), Goodwin Igwebuike (Northwestern, S), Jack Cichy (Wisconsin, LB), and Troy Fumagalli (Wisconsin, TE) round out the rest of the West Division, while J.T. Barrett (Ohio State, QB), Tyquan Lewis (Ohio State, DE), Saquon Barkley (Penn State, RB), Trace McSorley (Penn State, QB), and Tegray Scales (Indiana, LB) were named from the East.