Jewell Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Quarterfinalist

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell has been named a quarterfinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. The announcement was made Wednesday by the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, which is responsible for honoring the nation’s best defensive IMPACT player at the end of the season.

Jewell was also named midseason first team All-America by as many as five news outlets, including the Associated Press, Sporting News, CBSSports.com, ESPN.com, and the All-American website.

Jewell is one of three defensive players (DL Bradley Chubb, N.C. State; DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama) named on all five outlets.

Jewell leads the Big Ten and ranks seventh in the nation with 70 tackles. His 9.5 tackles-for-loss (39 yards) ranks second in the Big Ten. Jewell has 42 tackles over his last three games played.

Jewell has led Iowa in tackles in each of the last two seasons (126 in 2015, 124 in 2016). His 2017 totals include 2.5 sacks (24 yards), 9.5 tackles for loss, six pass break-ups, one interception, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble.

Jewell earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors for his play against Wyoming and Penn State. He was the Bednarik Award National Defensive Player of the Week in both outings. Jewell earned the national defensive honor from the Lott IMPACT Trophy in the win over Wyoming and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy national award (through the FWAA) following his performance against Penn State.

Jewell has 371 career tackles to rank eighth all-time in program history. He has 17 career games with double digit tackles.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 8, and four finalists will be named on Nov. 28 with the winner announced Dec. 10 at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach by Ronnie Lott. Each finalist will receive $5,000 for the university’s general scholarship fund with the winner earning $25,000 for the general scholarship fund. Former Iowa linebacker James Morris was a finalist for the award in 2013, while former defensive back Desmond King was a semifinalist in 2016.

The Hawkeyes (4-2, 1-2) play at Northwestern (3-3, 1-2) on Saturday. Kickoff is at 11:01 a.m.