Jeriah Horne Announces Decision to Transfer

Lincoln – University of Nebraska Head Coach Tim Miles announced Wednesday that freshman Jeriah Horne has decided to transfer from the Husker program following the spring semester.

“Jeriah informed me earlier this week that he intends to transfer,” Miles said. “Though I’m disappointed and hoped he’d stay at Nebraska, I fully support him as he considers his future plans.”

Horne, a 6-foot-7 forward from Overland Park, Kan., played in 29 games as a freshman, averaging 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. Horne had a season-high 18 points in a win over Southern, one of five double-figure performances for Horne during the 2016-17 season.

“I want to take a moment and thank the University of Nebraska, Coach Miles, my teammates, my fellow students and all the fans of Husker basketball for welcoming me into their community. I am so thankful for the support I have received here at Nebraska,” Horne said.

“However, I have decided to transfer at the end of the year. This wasn’t an easy decision, but I feel it is best that I explore other educational and athletic opportunities that may be available to me. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity I was given and wish everybody at the University of Nebraska nothing but success.”

The Huskers return four starters and eight of the team’s top 10 scorers from the 2016-17 team, while welcoming a trio of newcomers, including Georgetown transfer Isaac Copeland and Miami transfer James Palmer Jr., and incoming freshman Nana Akenten.